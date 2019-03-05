The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Bagnell & Son Funeral Home
75212 Lee Road (Hwy. 437)
Covington, LA 70435
(985) 893-2235
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Robin Rogers Leblanc


Robin Rogers Leblanc Obituary
Robin Rogers Leblanc, 53, of Covington, LA. went to be with our Lord on March 3, 2019. Born on April 8, 1966 to the late Everett and Floria "Max" Rogers. Robin is survived by her husband, Robert Leblanc, sister to Vickie R. Sharp. Mother to Brandon A. Pierre, Steven Pierre and Casey Walley. Grandmother to Seth, Dalton, Ryleigh Elijah Pierre and Collin Stermer. She is preceded in death by Mackenzie Maxine. She was a true friend to many. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Bagnell & Son Funeral Home 75212 Lee Road Hwy 437 Covington, Louisiana 70435 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019
