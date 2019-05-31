|
Rocky Joseph Viviano was born into his mother and father's arms at 37 weeks on May 25, 2019. Rocky is survived by his parents, Eric and Lyndsey Viviano, his sister, Porter Viviano, maternal grandparents Ricky "Mousey" Chiasson and Glenda "Peppi" Chiasson, his fraternal grandparents, David "Ski" Viviano and Kathy Viviano. Though his time was limited, Rocky was engulfed in love from his parents, sister, grandparents, aunts, and uncles. We are blessed and thankful for our time with this precious gift. We invite all of our friends and family to celebrate our beloved son, Rocky, at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 12:00 Noon with visitation from 10:00 AM until service time. Interment will follow the service at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, LA. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 2, 2019