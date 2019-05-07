Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodney L. Wills. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rodney L. Wills enlisted in his Life's journey on June 29, 1968 in Cantonment, Florida to the late George Howard Bolar Jr. and Odessa Marie Wills. Rodney Wills graduated from J.M Tate High School in Cantonment, Florida. He attended Southern University in New Orleans before joining the United States Navy in 1989. In the navy is where he met his wife, Maranda. In Brawdy Wales United Kingdom. Rodney, Maranda, and Michael were a family united in love. They welcomed Kiana N. Wills. Rodney L. Wills was honorably discharged and travel around the world with his Naval wife and children. The family settled down in Woodbridge, Virginia. Rodney L. Wills was discharged from this life on April 26, 2019. He is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Kiana N. Wills, both his parents George Howard Bolar Jr. and Odessa Marie Felton, his maternal grandparents, Pat wills and Ruby M Riley and paternal grandfather George Howard Bolar Sr. He leaves to mourn and cherish his memory: his beloved wife of 28 years, Maranda B. Wills, Stepson, Michael C. Springer, paternal grandmother Minnie Olds, stepfather, Samuel P. Felton Jr., sisters: Krystal Bolar, Ashley Felton, and Tomika Bonner, brothers; Travis Hill and Samuel Felton III, a host of great-aunts, aunts, (his favorite being Donna Findley), uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 8, 2019

