Rodney Louis Braxton, age 90, departed this life peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Monday, June 3, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph Joseph Braxton and Eleanora Johnson Braxton; sisters, Shirley, Sister Sienna Marie SSJ and Carolyn Braxton; brother Barry Braxton; brother-in-law Robert Leon and sister-in-law Marilyn Hodge Braxton. Survived by Veronica Richburg Braxton, his loving wife of 56 years; daughter, Leslie J. Braxton; sons, Mark R. Braxton and Rodney C. Braxton (Alesia), granddaughter Jardin Domino and grandson Rodney C. Braxton II; siblings Audrey B. Temple (Harold), Betty B. Leon and Kenneth Braxton; brother-in-law Sherman (Theresa) Rideau and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rodney enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, ultimately being honorably discharged from the U.S Air Force with the rank of Corporal. Rodney received the World War II Victory Medal for his service. He graduated from Xavier University in Education and retired from the Orleans Parish Public School System after teaching for 33 years. Raised in the Catholic faith, he and his wife were members of St Raymond Catholic Church prior to moving to Baton Rouge, Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina where he resided until his death. While in Baton Rouge he was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Raymond/St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2916 Paris Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Internment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery and Mausoleum, 4000 Norman Mayer Avenue, New Orleans, LA; Arrangements by DW Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave.; Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary