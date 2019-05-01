Rodney Robert Reece entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 76. He was a native and resident of New Orleans, LA. Beloved husband of Laurette T. Reece. Devoted father of Randy (Priscilla) Reece and Corey Reece. Grandfather of Keith and DeShaun Reece, Edward and Elyse Brooks. Great-grandfather of Merlei and Cadence Brooks. Son of the late Rodney and Lillian Harris Reece. Brother of the late Alvin Reece Sr. Son-in-law of the late Arthur and Irma LaCroix Taylor. Brother-in-law of Gloria T. Peterson, Irma T. Gibson, Barbara Reece, Veronica T. (James) Conerly, Velma T, (Gregory) Clincy, John Harrison, Robert (Selica) Taylor, Welton Taylor, Kenneth Taylor, and the late Gladys T. Harrison, Alcida S. Taylor, Philip M. Peterson, and Rev. Herman Gibson. Cousin of Wanda Hawthorne and Silva Steward, also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Asbury United Methodist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Celebration of Life at Asbury United Methodist Church, 2725 Ernest St., New Orleans, LA on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Clifton C. Conrad, Sr. officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above-named church. Interment: McDonoghville Cemetery-Gretna, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 3, 2019