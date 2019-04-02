Roger Armond Guedry, Jr. entered the gates of heaven on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the age of 91. He was a native and resident of New Sarpy, LA. Roger was a wonderful family man, a devoted Catholic and a man of great faith. He said to Jesus, "I love you then, I love you now, I love you always" and Jesus raised him up. He loved going to their camp in Mississippi and planning all types of vacations. Roger loved to make everyone laugh and smile. He was a jokester, who picked April Fools Day to pass away. He also made plans on how much everyone would get when he won the lottery. Roger enjoyed singing, yodeling and playing his harmonica. He made swings for his family and friends and considered himself "The Professional Swing Maker". He was a very giving and generous man who was admired and loved by all who met and knew him. Beloved husband of the late Theresa Juliette Duplessis Guedry. Loving father of Roger J. Guedry, Sr., Beverly Andrews (husband, Greg) and Mary Ann Conzonere (husband, Randy). Loving grandfather to 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews and loving brother-in-law. Son of the late Delphine Kilner Guedry and Roger Armond Guedry, Sr. Brother of Sidney, Michael, George, Edith, Josephine, Edna, Agnes and Carol. Relatives, friends and employees of GATX Terminal are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Interment in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary