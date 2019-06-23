After a 4-year diagnosis of Cancer, Roger Bufkin died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 21, 2019. A big thank you to Compassus Hospice for their dedication and service. Roger, a field services engineer for Philip's Healthcare, was lauded by his employer of 32 years. He received many trips and accolades for outstanding scores in customer service, which awarded he and Carolyn stays in Puerto Rico, Nassau, Manhattan, Las Vegas, Scottsdale, and in San Diego. His coworkers Carlos, Rick, Dick, Hector, and Cathy, were like brothers and sister, and added such joy and quality to the lives of Roger and Carolyn. He was also asked to train and oversee hospital quality control operations in Munich Germany, Leon, France and in London, England. Roger was also offered a position which would have allowed him to live in Bavaria, Germany, but like many, had difficulty uprooting from New Orleans. Avocationally, Roger purchased and restored older homes in the New Orleans. He remained on the Dean's list during his academic years and on the A list with his employer. For 25 years, due to his sensitivity to animals, he remained a disciplined vegetarian. He was also an avid runner, cyclist, hiker, and yoga practitioner. In his younger years, Roger was a talented and lauded bass clarinet player, harmonica and guitar player. He was awarded scholarship to Nicholls State University for Music. However, Roger opted not to accept the scholarship and instead opted to receive his degree in biomedical engineering. Roger was an avid reader and enthusiastically absorbed information about comparative religion, philosophy, nutrition, and craft breweries. Roger was a dedicated husband to Carolyn Holmes Bufkin. He was a completely devoted brother to Rachel D. Bufkin (Sharon) and Patricia Barrett. A loving and devoted uncle to Erica Guido, Alex, Anthony, A.J, Alexa, Tiffany, Alexi, Ricky and Dearal. Also, he was completely devoted to his pets, Plum, Pumpkin, Apple, Crazy Eyes, and Babar. Roger will join the baby of he and Carolyn (Meridith); his parents, Royce Bufkin and Shirley Ricks Bufkin; and his nephew Anthony Guido in their forever home. His hardy laugh, enthusiasm about life, and his kind and compassionate nature will be deeply missed. A big thank you to Miata, Melony, Erica, Pat, and Stephanie of Compassus Hospice and the Oncology staff of Oschner Hospital and Cobalt Rehabilitation Hospital with Rachel D Bufkin and Erica Guido. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10:30 AM until 2:30 PM. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 23 to June 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary