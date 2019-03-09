|
Rogers Francis "entered into eternal rest" on Friday March 1, 2019 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home at the age of 83. Father of Rogers Myles, Antoinette Washington and Stephanie Myles. Brother of Alvin Francis, Bishop Oscar Francis, Mayolla Robinson and the late Robert Francis. Also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be on Monday March 11, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home, Inc. 2715 Danneel St. New Orleans, La. 70113. Interment: Rest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery, New Orleans, La. 70127. Arrangements Entrusted To Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home, Inc., 2715 Danneel St. N.O.LA. 70113, Information: (504) 895-4903. To sign online guest book please visit www.estellejwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019