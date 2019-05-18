Rohn was a special needs adult, full of life with a very loving heart. On May 14th 2019 at approximately 1 am he passed away. As we all know there were things that Rohn couldn't do and would never do. He couldn't function in society without help on a daily basis. He would never marry, have kids of his own, work a regular job, buy a house, or drive a car. He could not ever do many things the rest of us take for granted everyday. When people looked at him, that's what they saw, the things he couldn't do. But, that's not what we saw, and that's not who Rohn was. Rohn was preceded in death by his father Roy Jackson Brinker & his mother D' Ann East. Rohn is survived by his stepmother, Lana Sue Brinker; four sisters, Robyn Jae'd Bordelon, ReAnne' Jo Knickrehm, Ra Ann Jacqueline Stone and Raven Jeni Watson, all of Azle, Texas; two brothers, Roi Javier Brinker of New Orleans, LA and Artillis Daniel Kennedy of Azle, Texas; five nieces, six nephews, four great nieces, and seven great nephews. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. All of our thanks to Majestic Mortuary service, JPSO Coroner office, Sgt. Johnson, and a very special thanks to Detective Donald Zanatelli of the JPSO. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 18 to May 20, 2019