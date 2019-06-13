The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Services
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
View Map
Roland A. Blanchard


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roland A. Blanchard Obituary
Roland A. Blanchard passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019 at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Brenda Dominique Blanchard. Father of Steve Higgerson (Angel). Grandfather of Logan and Leland Higgerson. Brother of Russell Blanchard Jr., Betty Dufrene, Geraldine Walker, Brenda Blanchard, the late Ronald and Michael Blanchard. Son of the late Russell Blanchard and Marcella Richard Blanchard. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Roland worked as a welder for Jefferson Parish for many years. He enjoyed working in his yard and riding his Harley motorcycle. He loved to follow his grandsons in their karate and sports achievements. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 2100 Westbank Expy., Harvey, LA on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 9 am to 1:30 pm. Services will follow in the funeral home chapel. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 17, 2019
