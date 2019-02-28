Mr. Roland "Chinie" Bernard Sr., age 67, passed February 23, 2019 in Franklinton, LA. Visitation on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11:00AM – 12:30PM followed by funeral at 12:30pm at Holmeville Missionary Baptist Church, 12346 Hay Hollow Rd, Folsom, LA 70437. Crain and Sons Funeral Home – Franklinton are in charge of arrangements. Please sign guestbook at crainandsons.com.
