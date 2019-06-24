Roland J. Montz, Jr. born September 21, 1936 in Belmont, LA, passed away at his home on June 23, 2019. A lifelong resident of Gramercy, LA, he is survived by his children, Donna M. Young, Dawayne Michael Montz (Dayna), and Doyle Joseph Montz (Monique); grandchildren, Charity Ardoin (Jadeb), Paige Dupuy (Johnathon), Dustin Montz (Tammy), Mandy Montz, and Laci Rose (Seth). He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Axel Ardoin, Avril Ardoin, Hunter Oncale, Leighton Dupuy, and his sister Marie M. Manzullo (Thomas), as well as many nieces, nephews, and family members. Roland is preceded in death by his parents, Roland J. Montz, Sr. and Margaret P. Montz and his grandson, Daniel Montz. He will always be remembered as a loving dog father to Angel (AKA "Big Girl"), Puppy, and Peanut whom he adored greatly. He enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden every year and will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gramercy, Louisiana on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 beginning at 9 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery in Convent, LA. To view and sign the online guestbook please visit www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary