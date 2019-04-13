In Honor of Our Brother Roland Roman Guillot, January 23, 1962-April 2, 2019. It is with heavy hearts that our family has to announce the passing of Roland Roman Guillot who passed away at his home in Jonesville La. at the very young age of 57. Roland was originally from Westwego, La. and had a passion for listening to and dancing to Oldies Music which he learned to love from his beloved mother. A very dear family friend Elaine Mamolo once said it best, "dancing with Roland is like floating on air." One of his favorite songs was "I'm going to love you till I die." Roland lived everyday of his life with love and devotion to his family, his wife Viveca Guillot and God. He was predeceased by his parents Rita "Ida Mae" Guillot and Andrew Guillot, his stepfather Forrest Silcio Sr. and a brother Eugene Guillot. Left to mourn his passing and celebrate his life are his siblings Debra (Joseph) Caulfield, Elaine (late Blane Sr.) Mathern and Larry Guillot. His stepbrothers Forrest Jr. and Perry Silcio and their families, his nieces and nephews Ryan (Jacqueline) Bernard, Blaine (Linsey) Matherne, Lenny (Jenny) Bernard, Bryan (Nicole) Bernard and Gaylynn (Rocky) Baudoin, his stepdaughter Venus Day and his Godfather Kenneth Allemand. Roland is also survived by a host of cousins, other relatives and devoted friends. "R.I.P. Roland, we Know you are dancing in heaven with our dear mom and singing karaoke with our beloved brother Eugene." For online condolences please visit www.Robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com ROBINSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME is located at 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse La. (504)208-2119 Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary