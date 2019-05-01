The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Rolf Herman Hildebrandt passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 81. He was a native of Germany and a resident of LaPlace for over 40 years. Rolf proudly served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. He worked for Shell Chemical in Saudia Arabia and Norco, was an officer in the American Legion, member of the Lions Club and was on the committee for planning and zoning for St. John the Baptist. Rolf impacted everyone's life and was a true original and will be greatly missed. Beloved husband of the late Virginia Arquitt Hildebrant. Son of the late Maria Bez Hildebrandt and Hans Hildebrandt. Brother of Ursula Schneider. Uncle of Michael Schneider. Stepfather of April Accomando and Eric Covington. Step-grandfather of Christina Accomando and Matthew Accomando. Also survived by dear friend, Elke Dandridge. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at Millet-Guidry Funeral Home, 2806 W. Airline Hwy., LaPlace on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the St. John the Baptist Animal Shelter. Please share your memories and condolences at www.milletguidry.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019
