Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave.
NOLA, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave.
NOLA, LA
View Map
Romel D. Dorsey passed away at Touro Hospital on June 17, 2019, at the age of 27. He is survived by his father, Derrick Blount; grandmother, Alice Dorsey; paternal grandmother, Victoria Blount; maternal siblings, Jomonique and Rashad Dorsey; paternal siblings, Derrion Lovick, Delania Blount, Me'kyelle, A.J. Collins; aunt, Mary Banks; uncles, Daniel and Nathaniel Dorsey; great aunts, Cynthia Gallo and Melrose Green; great uncles, Alvin Green, Jr. and Michael (Donna) Green Sr; and very dear Milani Rattler. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his mother, Cathy A. Dorsey; great-grandmother, Mary Nell Green; paternal great-grandmother, Myrtle P. Halen; great-great-grandmother, Willie Mae Mack, and cousin Lester Green. Family and friends are invited to attend the Homecoming Celebration of life on Saturday, June 29, 2019, for 11:00 a.m. at D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave., NOLA. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Deacon Allen Stevens, officiating. Interment at Holt Cemetery. Repast at the home of relatives. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, New Orleans, LA. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019
