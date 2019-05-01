The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc.
1833 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 523-5872
Ronald Burse entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital at the age of 59. Beloved son of Isabel Burse Lockett and the late Ernest Herrera. Loving father of Natasha Burse Pierre and Ronald Burse, Jr. Brother of Willie Lockett, Bobby Lockett, Jerry Burse, Alvin Burse and the late Alphonse Lockett, Edward Lockett, James Burse and Katherine Johnson. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and good friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officers and Members of Grace & Glory Family Worship Baptist Church, staff and employees of Mercedes Benz Superdome, Treasure Chest Casino of Kenner, La., Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel of Metairie, La, Choice Copy Service and Sam's Club are all invited to attend the Funeral Service at Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. NOLA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Jennifer Smith of Grace & Glory Family Worship Baptist Church will be officiating Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. (until Funeral time). Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery 9820 Nine Mile Point Rd. Westwego, La 70094. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504) 523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019
