Ronald Charles Ducombs of Metairie, Louisiana passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the age of 80. He was born in New Orleans on May 2, 1939, to Romaine and Lillian Ducombs. Ronald was a graduate of the University of New Orleans. He proudly served his country in the U.S, Navy, and retired from the U.S. Government after 35 dedicated years as an Auditor/Accountant. Ronald was a longtime member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Romaine Ducombs, Jr. Ronald is survived by his loving spouse of 55 years, Dianne LeBouef Ducombs; son, Charles Ronald Ducombs and wife, Jherie; daughter, Dawn Ducombs Landry and husband, Donnie; his brother Robert Ducombs and wife, Millie; and his later brother's wife, Yvonne. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Jeffery Jacomine, Nicholas Blazier, Brandon Landry, Trent Ducombs, Cate Ducombs and Lauren Ducombs; his great-grandson, Michael Blazier; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 8, 2019