Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald D. Bourgeois Sr.. View Sign

Ronald D. Bourgeois, Sr., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the age of 74. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald E. Bourgeois and Rita O. Templet Bourgeois; and his sister, Darlene Martinez. He is the beloved husband of 53 years of Jacqueline "Jackie" Bourgeois. He is the loving father of Dawn Gomez (Todd), Ronald D. Bourgeois, Jr., and Troy Bourgeois (Heather). He is the devoted grandfather of Devin, Tayler, Kaeleigh, Amanda, Troy II, Shana, Karmann, and Jaycee. He is the loving great- grandfather of Karleigh, Isaiah, Daxton, Isabella Raine, and Winter Grace. He is the cherished brother of Donald Bourgeois (Dorothy), and Gary Bourgeois (Dee Dee), and Kathy Hornosky. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and many friends. He was a proud US Marine Corps Combat Veteran, earning a Purple Heart Medal while serving in Vietnam. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, Ronald will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:30 PM at Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA. Interment Restlawn Park Cemetery, Avondale, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at Ronald D. Bourgeois, Sr., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the age of 74. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald E. Bourgeois and Rita O. Templet Bourgeois; and his sister, Darlene Martinez. He is the beloved husband of 53 years of Jacqueline "Jackie" Bourgeois. He is the loving father of Dawn Gomez (Todd), Ronald D. Bourgeois, Jr., and Troy Bourgeois (Heather). He is the devoted grandfather of Devin, Tayler, Kaeleigh, Amanda, Troy II, Shana, Karmann, and Jaycee. He is the loving great- grandfather of Karleigh, Isaiah, Daxton, Isabella Raine, and Winter Grace. He is the cherished brother of Donald Bourgeois (Dorothy), and Gary Bourgeois (Dee Dee), and Kathy Hornosky. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and many friends. He was a proud US Marine Corps Combat Veteran, earning a Purple Heart Medal while serving in Vietnam. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, Ronald will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:30 PM at Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA. Interment Restlawn Park Cemetery, Avondale, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Funeral Home Mothe Funeral Home Marrero

7040 Lapalco Blvd.

Marrero , LA 70072

(504) 348-2010 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close