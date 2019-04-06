Ronald D. Bourgeois, Sr., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the age of 74. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald E. Bourgeois and Rita O. Templet Bourgeois; and his sister, Darlene Martinez. He is the beloved husband of 53 years of Jacqueline "Jackie" Bourgeois. He is the loving father of Dawn Gomez (Todd), Ronald D. Bourgeois, Jr., and Troy Bourgeois (Heather). He is the devoted grandfather of Devin, Tayler, Kaeleigh, Amanda, Troy II, Shana, Karmann, and Jaycee. He is the loving great- grandfather of Karleigh, Isaiah, Daxton, Isabella Raine, and Winter Grace. He is the cherished brother of Donald Bourgeois (Dorothy), and Gary Bourgeois (Dee Dee), and Kathy Hornosky. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and many friends. He was a proud US Marine Corps Combat Veteran, earning a Purple Heart Medal while serving in Vietnam. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, Ronald will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:30 PM at Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA. Interment Restlawn Park Cemetery, Avondale, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019