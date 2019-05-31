The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 466-8577
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Meeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Gene Meeks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Gene Meeks Obituary
Ronald Gene Meeks passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 67. He was a native of West Memphis, AR and a resident of Kenner, LA. Ron leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and a fierce devotion to his family and friends. He was very supportive to his wife and children, but also to anyone who needed a kind word or just a smile. Sandra wants Ron's IPF Warriors to know that you all kept him as strong as he kept you all strong and also would like to thank you all for your kind words and prayers and remember "Just Breathe". To all who knew and loved Ron, please know that he passed quickly and without pain surrounded by his wife and children. Beloved husband of Sandra Mansour Meeks. Father of Dawn Meeks, Stacy Speziale (Basile), Nicole Meeks Martin (Tim), Jody Perkins and Gary Perkins (Tammera). Grandfather of London, Tanner, Arabella, Bianca, Basile II (Anna), Alyssa (Alex), Katie, Deja (Conrad), Baily, Samantha (Brian), Steve, George (Theresa), Robert, Tapanga and Shawn. Great grandfather of Lucas, Riley and Roman. Father-in-law of Robert Mitchell. Son of the late Marion Kelley Hermansen and James Amos Meeks. Brother of Teresa Clinton (Billy), Melinda Bettis (Tommy), Kimberly Meeks, Buck Meeks (Suni), Felix "Burton" D'Avignon (Christina) and the late Joseph Meeks. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
Download Now