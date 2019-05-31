Ronald Gene Meeks passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 67. He was a native of West Memphis, AR and a resident of Kenner, LA. Ron leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and a fierce devotion to his family and friends. He was very supportive to his wife and children, but also to anyone who needed a kind word or just a smile. Sandra wants Ron's IPF Warriors to know that you all kept him as strong as he kept you all strong and also would like to thank you all for your kind words and prayers and remember "Just Breathe". To all who knew and loved Ron, please know that he passed quickly and without pain surrounded by his wife and children. Beloved husband of Sandra Mansour Meeks. Father of Dawn Meeks, Stacy Speziale (Basile), Nicole Meeks Martin (Tim), Jody Perkins and Gary Perkins (Tammera). Grandfather of London, Tanner, Arabella, Bianca, Basile II (Anna), Alyssa (Alex), Katie, Deja (Conrad), Baily, Samantha (Brian), Steve, George (Theresa), Robert, Tapanga and Shawn. Great grandfather of Lucas, Riley and Roman. Father-in-law of Robert Mitchell. Son of the late Marion Kelley Hermansen and James Amos Meeks. Brother of Teresa Clinton (Billy), Melinda Bettis (Tommy), Kimberly Meeks, Buck Meeks (Suni), Felix "Burton" D'Avignon (Christina) and the late Joseph Meeks. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 3, 2019