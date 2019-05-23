Ronald Gene Wallis 61, went home to be with the Lord on May 10, 2019. Proceeded in death by, Cleon and Jospehine Wallis, Cleon Wallis Jr. and Gregory Wallis, Carolyn Wallis Ford, Diane Trosclair Wallis. He is survived by his wife Lisa Wallis, children; Romeo Wallis (Felicia) San Antonio, Tx, Kedar Wallis Philadelphia, Pa, Leslie King DiBartolo, Terrance Wallis (Charlynn) Baltimore, Md, Lenika King (Angela), Brittney Wallis, and LaRon King. Siblings; Clarence Cannon (Dolores) Gulfport, Ms, Garyland Wallis (Belinda), Craig Wallis, Patricia Richard, Gallatin,Tn, Mona Wallis, Ophelia Bolden, and JoAnn Wallis, Indianapolis, In. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Memorial Service will be held on May 25, 2019 at Pleasantview Baptist Church, 434 Naquin Street Houma, LA 70360 at 10 am. Repass to follow.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019