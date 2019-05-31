The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Ronald Green Sr., lovingly known as "Kilroy", sadly departed on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 66. Kilroy was born and raised in Convent, LA and later joined the United States Air Force and served in Okinawa, Japan. Afterwards he moved to New Orleans, LA where he met and married his loving wife of 42 years, Elba Fleming. This union produced a son, Ronald Green Jr and a daughter, Katrina Green. Kilroy was an industrious man who loved creating things. He enjoyed a lifelong career of welding and worked on several building projects around the city of New Orleans. Kilroy loved nature but, most of all, he loved people. He was known by many for his selflessness, generosity, wisdom, strength and jovial spirit. It was seemingly his mission to produce smiles everywhere he went. He was either making you laugh or imparting wisdom. It was not uncommon for friends and family to soon consider him a second father, grandfather, or uncle. He was always pondering greater and in essence was a thinking man. He played Chess daily for many years and his depth of knowledge was showcased when watching Jeopardy, one of his favorite shows. He is survived by his wife Elba, his son Ronald and daughter Katrina, two grandsons Israel and Ryan Jr, his Aunt Margarete R. Milton, his brothers Joseph Jr., Donald, and Jeffrey and his sisters JoAnn and Sandra, several cousins, and a host of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by an "extended family" of friends from all ages and every walk of life. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Green Sr., his mother Mary Louise Ricard Green, his uncle Felix "Rick" Ricard, his brother Charles "Poncho" Ricard and brother-in-law Henry Johnson III. Our many sweet memories will now become our priceless treasures. To know Kilroy was to love Kilroy and he will be sadly missed by many, but we are all blessed to know that "Kilroy was here." Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, Covington, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 2, 2019
