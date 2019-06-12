Ronald J. Exnicious, age 62 was born on December 29, 1956 and passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2019. He was a graduate of Alcee Fortier Senior High School and an employee of Dell Computer Company of Austin, Texas. He was also a former employee of the Regional Transit Authority. Son of Mabel E. Wilson (Larry) and the late James Exnicious. Stepson of the late Bennie Wilson. Grandson of the late Mr. & Mrs. Simuel Morris. Father of Toya and Tyette Exnicious of Atlanta, GA., Ronisha and Ronald Blanco, Jr. of Pflugerville, TX and the late Rayonne. Brother of Keith Michael Morris of Baton Rouge, LA and the late Faye Exnicious. Stepbrother of Debra E. Dugar of Napoleonville, LA. Companion, Shreel Blanco of Pflugerville, TX. Nephew of Cenus Morris, Sr. of Houston, TX, Earline Bates of Napoleonville, LA, Hasker Morris, Sr. (Julia) of Donaldsonville, LA, Simuel Morris, Jr. of Houston, TX, Albert Morris (Rose) of Atlanta, GA., Ruth Ann Smith of Thibodaux, LA, Walter Morris (Nora) of Thibodaux, LA., Nora Stieb of Vacherie, LA., Shirley M. Tucker of Baton Rouge, LA and the late Jane M. Washington (Ralph), Otis Morris, Sr., (Brenda), May Rose Morris, Alvin Bates, Alice Allen, Louis Tucker and Earl Morris, Sr. Also survived by a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officers and Members of New Hope M.B.C., New Zion B.C., Greater Mount Rose B.C., Pilgrim B.C. and Virginia B.C. both of Paincourtville, LA and all neighboring churches. Employees and Staff of the Regional Transit Authority are invited to attend the Visitation on Friday, June 14, 2019 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1807 Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way from 8:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 am. Pastor Jamaal Weathersby, Officiating. Interment Providence Memorial Park. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary