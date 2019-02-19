Ronald J. "Ron" Prevost passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Carol McClendon Prevost. Father of Danelle Krupa (Eddie), Stacey Maysonave (Todd), Marc Prevost and Mandy Browning (Scott). Grandfather of Cole, Shylah, Peyton and Cam. Brother of Harry "Buddy" Prevost (Beth) and Sandy Ellis (Jimmy). Son of the late Harry Prevost and Ethel Dejean Prevost Hayes. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ron graduated from Hahnville High School and Southwestern Louisiana University with his BA in Education and M.A. in Supervision and Administration. After a brief teaching career in Texas, he settled in Luling, Louisiana where he worked for Union Carbide (Dow). After his retirement, he returned to teaching at area schools including Archbishop Shaw High School. He was a very devout man and was active in his church where he taught religious education and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 9933 and the Men's Rosary Group. He was known in his neighborhood as the "Candy Man" and Hahnville High's "Grandpaw" for his indomitable school spirit. While his passing is sorrowful, his life and legacy will be celebrated. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Holy Family Catholic Church in Luling on Friday, February 23, 2019 from 9am to 11am. A Funeral Mass will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the (www.woundedwarriorproject.org). For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary