Ronald J. Rittiner passed away on June 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Rittiner; daughter, Laurie Ann (Howard) Hardin; sons, Ronald Blair (Robin) Rittiner, Mark Brian (Deborah) Rittiner and grandchildren, Kathryn Elizabeth Hardin, Jonathan Daniel Hardin, Nolan Davis Rittiner, Liam Joseph Rittiner and Emma Denise Rittiner. Service will be held at 10 a.m. on June 27 at Middle TN State Veterans Cemetery. Complete obituary and online guestbook are available at AustinFuneralService.com, (615) 377-0775.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 27, 2019