Ronald J. Rittiner (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Austin Funeral & Cremation Services
5115 Maryland Way
Brentwood, TN
37027
(615)-377-0775
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
7931 McCrory Lane
Nashville, TN
Obituary
Ronald J. Rittiner passed away on June 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Rittiner; daughter, Laurie Ann (Howard) Hardin; sons, Ronald Blair (Robin) Rittiner, Mark Brian (Deborah) Rittiner and grandchildren, Kathryn Elizabeth Hardin, Jonathan Daniel Hardin, Nolan Davis Rittiner, Liam Joseph Rittiner and Emma Denise Rittiner. Service will be held at 10 a.m. on June 27 at Middle TN State Veterans Cemetery. Complete obituary and online guestbook are available at AustinFuneralService.com, (615) 377-0775.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 27, 2019
bullet World War II
