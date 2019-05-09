The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Ronald Jermaine Cornin departed this life on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 27. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Gretna, LA. Ronald was employed as a Cement Finisher. Son of Monique Cornin and Wellington Baker. Grandson of Paulette Cornin (Robert Sansone) and the late Joseph Wilkerson, Sr. Brother of Maurice and Wellington Cornin and Dajarnae Davis. Nephew of Angenette Baker, Shawanda Baker, Ronald Cornin, Ronnie Cornin, Corey Cornin, Joseph Wilkerson, Jr., Michael Wilkerson, and Belvin Baker. Devoted companion of Samika Evans, also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Davis Mortuary Service 6820 Westbank Expressway Marrero, LA on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor James Ramsey, Jr. officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. until service time at the parlor. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go www.davismortuaryservice.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019
