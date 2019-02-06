Ronald Joseph Liuzza passed away on Sunday February 3, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Jan Kurz Liuzza and Father of Grace Liuzza, Ann Liuzza Tassin, and Stacey Stein. Grandfather to Bryson and Sydney Stein. Ronald graduated from the University of New Orleans. He then graduated from the LSU School of Dentistry in 1977 and enjoyed a thriving practice for 40 years. Ron grew up in the restaurant business, surrounded by New Orleans culture. Ron, Jan, and his daughters spent a lot of time together tailgating, and attending, LSU games, going to Jazz Fest (and other local festivals), and parading together during Mardi Gras. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the service on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 2:15 pm to 5 pm at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124. Donations on his behalf can be made to LSU Alumni Association. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.Greenwoodfuneralhome.net. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary