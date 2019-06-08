|
|
Ronald Joseph Perret passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 69. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Kenner, LA. Beloved husband of Lydia Vortisch Perret. Loving father of Chad Michael Perret (Crystal), Ronald Marshall Perret (Sharon) and Christopher Michael Perret (Theresa). Grandfather of Madison Perret, Gavin Perret, Landon Perret, Carter Perret, Annelise Perret and one on the way. Son of Elvera Roubion Perret Hopkins and the late Eugene Perret. Brother of Sue Perret Guillory, Cheryl Perret Anzalone, Kathy Perret and the late Michael Perret and Ricky Perret. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. In memory of Ronald, donations can be made to the Parkinson foundation, www.parkinson.org or Foundation, https://www.dementiasociety.org/. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com on June 8, 2019