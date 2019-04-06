Ronald "Ron" Joseph Rivet passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family and friends on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the age of 77. Ron was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 27, 1942 to the late Wilfred E. Rivet Sr. and Mathilda Genovese. Ron served in the U.S. Air National Guard. He was a licensed residential building contractor and was the owner of Southbay Homes, LLC. He built and renovated several homes throughout the New Orleans area including renovating several historic houses in the French Quarter. He is survived by his loving wife, Shelia LeBlanc Rivet, and their cocker spaniel, Schylar, one daughter, Jill Rivet Davis (Mark), two grandsons, Christopher and Bailey Kraft, all of Cummings, Georgia, one sister, Patricia Armato (Lenny), of Patterson, Louisiana, as well as a nephew and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his brothers Wilfred E. Rivet Jr. and Brother Gabriel Rivet, O.S.B. (Charles). Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Lake Lawn Mausoleum, 5454 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans, Louisiana.
