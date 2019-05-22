Ronald Leo "Pookie" Trotter Jr.

Obituary
Ronald Leo Trotter, Jr. "Pookie" entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Husband of Suewan Trotter . Son of Shirley (Avis) Williams and Ronald (Shannon) Trotter, Sr. Father of Sha'Ron (Melvin), Ronika and Ronald Trotter III. Brother of Jaymond (Valencia) Ricard Sr., Avion (Cantrelle) Williams, Ra'Noka Trotter and Natasha (Brandal) Coleman. Grandson of Shirley Ricard. Brother-in-law of Lafanetta (Lawrence) Jones, Loretta (Leland) and Hilry (Marshall) Hunt. Also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, residents of Renaissance Place Apartments and employees of Packard Pipe Terminal are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Saturday May 25, 2019 at 10 am at Murray Henderson Funeral Home, 1209 Teche Street, New Orleans, LA 70114. Visitation will begin at 8 am. Pastor Edward King, Sr. will officiate. Professional services entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019
