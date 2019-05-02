The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
(504) 888-8440
More Obituaries for Ronald Dominguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Leonard Dominguez III


1992 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Leonard Dominguez III Obituary
Ronald Leonard Dominguez III passed away unexpectedly on April 30th, 2019 at the age of 26. He was born on July 7th, 1992 in Metairie, LA. He was a graduate of East Jefferson High School and a lifelong resident of Metairie, LA. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Leonard Dominguez Jr., his paternal grandparents Patricia Drumm and Ronald Dominguez Sr., and maternal grandfather, Mark Becnel. He is survived by his mother, Lydia Dominguez, sister, Amanda Reilly (Troy), and maternal grandmother, Elizabeth "Betty" Becnel. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Ronnie will be remembered for his great sense of humor, wit, and amazing smile. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 5, 2019
