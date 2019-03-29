Ronald Leonard Seeling, Ph.D., age 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Medical City Hospital in Plano, Texas. He was born on December 4, 1947 in New Orleans and was raised in Harahan, Louisiana. His parents were Alphonse J. and Madelon M. Seeling. Ron attended De La Salle high school where he played football and graduated in 1966. He then earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette where he was presented with the "All-Time Letterman" award and subsequently received an offer to play professional football for the Dallas Cowboys. In lieu of his promising football career, Ron decided to pursue his education and earned both a Master's degree and a Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Kentucky in 1977. He pursued his career as a member of the American Academy of Actuaries and served as the Chief Actuary for the State of California's Public Employees Retirement System until his retirement. He loved all things outdoors and had a passion for training championship dogs, hunting, fishing, coin and gun collecting and "Kentucky Fried Chicken." Ron's passion for life, love of family and focus on excellence will be forever remembered and cherished by his family. He is survived by his wife, Jackie Koury Seeling, and their four children Benjamin, John, Zachary and Veronica, his grandchildren, Rayna and Rowan, and his brother Albert "Buddy" Martin and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, three young children Candace, Rachel and Alex and his sister Joyce Seeling Leitz. Family, friends, and others whose lives Ron touched are invited to the visitation followed by his funeral mass at the GREENWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans. LA 70124 on Monday, April 1, 2019. The visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral mass will be in the chapel at the Greenwood Funeral Home at 11 a.m. The family requests donations to the in lieu of flowers. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary