Ronald "Ronnie" Louis Vitellaro, Sr., beloved husband and devoted father, passed away on March 6, 2019 at the age of 73. He was born December 15, 1945 in New Orleans, LA to the late Felix Louis and Claire Jones Vitellaro. A lifelong resident of Kenner, he was a classic car collector and enthusiast, Saints fan, and loved decorating for Christmas. Ronnie is survived by his cherished wife of 49 years, Maria Demma Vitellaro and children, Ronnie Vitellaro, Jr. (Jenny) and Gina Vitellaro Dalrymple (Sean). He was known as Pop-Pop to his three grandchildren, Peyton, Ginger, and Jacob. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Ernie Demma (Debbie) and Philip Demma (Gena) and sister-in-law, Dorene Demma, wife of his late brother-in-law, Mike Demma. He was employed as a department director for the City of Kenner. In previous years he was employed in sales and was a retired JPSO Lieutenant. While serving with the sheriff's office he acted as bodyguard for the late Al Copeland, Sr. and Mr. Mardi Gras, Henry Trapani. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Friday, March 15th from 9:00am to 12:00pm when the Memorial Mass will begin at 12:00pm at LAKE LAWN METAIRIE FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans, LA. Interment will be private. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2019