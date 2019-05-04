Ronald Nunez passed away on April 28, 2019 at the age of 57. He was the beloved husband of Veronica Lassalle-Nunez, married on 06/04/10; beloved father of daughters Jocelyn and Jillian Nunez and step-sons Robert, Hidovel, Rory and Kelly Burke; beloved grandfather; Beloved son of America Montejo; beloved son-in-law of Irvin Lassalle, Sr.; beloved brother-in-law of Irvin, Patricia and Maria. Also survived by many aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Ronald was a licensed plumber who worked in the trade for 30 years, most recently employed by SMG. He was an outgoing, happy man who made friends everywhere he went. He was a member of the Plumber's Union, Local 60 and he loved cars, the Cubs and especially Gordo and Flaco. Most of all, he loved bringing joy to others lives and will be sadly missed by many. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Saturday, May 4, 2019 beginning at 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Garden of Memoires Funeral Home, located at 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie. Followed by a Catholic Service on Sunday, May 5, 2019 beginning at 11:00 am. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 5, 2019