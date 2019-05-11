Ronald Rollins was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 14, 1950 to the late Howard Rollins, Sr. and Mable Rollins. He passed peacefully at his home in Katy, Texas on May 6, 2019. He was educated in the Orleans Public School System. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1968. He attended several colleges including joining the Navy ROTC at Tulane University. Ronald enlisted in the United States Navy on July 14, 1970. He served on the USS Newport News during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on July 13, 1976. He then went to work for Exxon-Mobil in Lagos Nigeria as a Logistics Supervisor and retired in 2004. Ronald was baptized at Beulah Land Baptist Church located in the lower 9th ward under the leadership of Rev. David O. Spears. Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Howard Rollins, Sr.; mother Mable Scott Rollins, daughter Dell Marie Rollins and brother Floyd Rollins. He leaves to cherish his memories, Teresa Thomas Rollins, his children, Kelly Hull (Miguel), Krystal Rollins, Christopher Rollins, Demetria Rollins and Stephanie Butler. Three brothers, Howard, Jr. (Gwen), Lloyd, and Rodney (Ella) Rollins. three sisters, Peggy Ackerson, Diane Bell (Clem) and Julie Rollins. A brother in law Michael Thomas. An aunt Myrtle Scott Broussard. Also survived by his grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited to His Celebration of Life Service on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Word of Truth Fellowship Baptist Church, 5333 Tullis Drive, New Orleans, LA 70131 for 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Herbert Broussard officiating. Interment will follow at Southeast Louisiana Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Drive, Slidell, LA 70460. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 13, 2019