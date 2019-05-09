Ronald Taylor entered into eternal rest at West Jefferson Medical Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 71. He was a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Ronald was a retired truck driver with CMC Rebar of Slidell. Beloved husband of Veronica Worley Taylor. Devoted father of Lainell V. Taylor (Charles) Williams and Ronald D. (Creston) Taylor. Brother of Ruben Taylor, Jr., also survived by 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Fifth African Baptist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Fifth African Baptist Church 3419 S. Robertson St. New Orleans, LA on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Dale Sanders officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. until service time at the above-named church. Interment: St. John Baptist Church Cemetery- Napoleonville, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019