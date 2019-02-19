Ronald V. "Pete" Pizzolato passed away at Ochsner Medical Center in Slidell on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was 88 years of age. He was the beloved husband of the late Merle "Jean" Maness Pizzolato; loving father of Diana Lynn E. Schiffers (Kenny), Wm. Douglas Emmer, and James "Jab" Bulgrin (Donna); grandfather of Mark, Jenni, Brianna, Taylor, and Josh; great grandfather of Gavin, Fallon, Captain and Micah; brother of Loyce Ragas, and the late Joseph Pizzolato and Joyce Havrda; and the son of Joseph and Frances Sanchez Pizzolato. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Pete was born and raised in New Orleans, and was a resident of Lacombe, Louisiana since 2006. He graduated from Nicholl's High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and served during the Korean War. Pete was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 406, and later worked for United Cab. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 0285. Pete enjoyed spending time and having cocktails with his family and friends. He also loved playing cards, casinos, fishing, birdwatching, and feeding the local wildlife. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home (in Metairie Cemetery), 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pete's memory to Northshore Humane Society, 20384 Harrison Ave., Covington, LA. 70433. To view and sign the guest book, visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary