|
|
Ronnie "Jap" or "Beaver" Comardelle passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the age of 55 years. A lifelong resident of Westwego, Louisiana and an avid crab fisherman, Ronnie was the son of the late Whitney Comardelle and Alice Falgout Comardelle Percle. Beloved husband of Robin Comardelle for over thirty years; Loving father of Raquel Comardelle Aguiluz and Roxy Comardelle; Cherished grandfather of Kamila and Kataleya Aguiluz and Jazel Zuniga; Son-in-law of Geraline Camardelle and the late Wilbert Camardelle; Brother of Ray (Sinda), Bob (Gaynel), Keith & Susan Comardelle and the late Michael (Brenda); Brother-in-law of Sidney Comardelle, Penny Land, Connie Martinez & Donna Lopez. Ronnie also leaves a host of loving nieces and nephews behind to cherish his memory. The Comardelle family is requesting that any guests attending Mr. Ronnie's service wear shrimp boots. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, located at 5101 Westbank Expressway in Marrero, Louisiana. A rosary will be held during the visitation time. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019