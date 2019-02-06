Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 341-9421
For more information about
Ronnie Comardelle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Comardelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie Comardelle


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronnie Comardelle Obituary
Ronnie "Jap" or "Beaver" Comardelle passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the age of 55 years. A lifelong resident of Westwego, Louisiana and an avid crab fisherman, Ronnie was the son of the late Whitney Comardelle and Alice Falgout Comardelle Percle. Beloved husband of Robin Comardelle for over thirty years; Loving father of Raquel Comardelle Aguiluz and Roxy Comardelle; Cherished grandfather of Kamila and Kataleya Aguiluz and Jazel Zuniga; Son-in-law of Geraline Camardelle and the late Wilbert Camardelle; Brother of Ray (Sinda), Bob (Gaynel), Keith & Susan Comardelle and the late Michael (Brenda); Brother-in-law of Sidney Comardelle, Penny Land, Connie Martinez & Donna Lopez. Ronnie also leaves a host of loving nieces and nephews behind to cherish his memory. The Comardelle family is requesting that any guests attending Mr. Ronnie's service wear shrimp boots. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, located at 5101 Westbank Expressway in Marrero, Louisiana. A rosary will be held during the visitation time. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now