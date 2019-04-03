The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Rosa Thomas
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Rosa Lee Thomas, age 93 was born on March 16, 1926 peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Daughter of the late Orelious Thomas and Viola Jack. Survived by devoted Cousins, Claude Carbo (Rosina) and Beverly Carbo and a other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Priest and Parishioners of Blessed Sacrament and St. Joan of Arc are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue from 11:00 am until 12:00 noon. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Interment St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery-Edgard, LA. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com. GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019
