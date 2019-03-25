The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Estelle J. Wilson Mortuary, Inc.
2715 Danneel Street
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 895-4903
Rosa M. Taylor

Rosa M. Taylor Obituary
Rosa M. Taylor, a retired Dietary Clerk at Baptist Hospital, "entered into eternal rest" on Thursday March 21, 2019 in Monroe La. after a lengthy fight with Alzheimer. She was 79 years old. Rosa was born in New Orleans and raised in Gibson, La. She was preceded in death by her parents; Leslie and Ida Scott and one son Donald White Jr. Survivors include one daughter, Penelope White, (Monroe, La.), one son Ronald White, (New Orleans, La.), two brothers, Charles Scott (Houma, La.), Donald Scott (Hammond, La.), one sister, Bessie Brown (Gibson, La.), four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday March 29, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at Second Free Mission Baptist Church, 1228 Burdette Street, New Orleans, La. 70118. Pastor Warren J. Ray Jr. officiating. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Providence Memorial Park Cemetery. Professional Services Entrusted To Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home, Inc. 2715 Danneel Street, N.O.LA. 70113. Information: (504) 895-4903. To sign online guest book please visit www.legacy.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2019
