Rosa Margarita Rodriguez James, age 48, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Daughter of Jacinta Najera. Mother of Jennifer Marie James and Larry Shaun James. Sister of Jose Francisco Rogriguez-Najera, Esperanza Najera, Consuelo Castaneda, Robert Castaneda. Also survived by 1 grandchild, Evan James and numerous nieces and nephews. A native of Monterry, Mexico and a longtime resident of Slidell. She was an Office Manager for several medical clinics in the St. Tammany Area. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation on Saturday after 9:00 A.M. until funeral time. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019