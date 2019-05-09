The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Blvd. West
Slidell, LA 70469
(985) 641-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Margarita Rodriguez James

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosa Margarita Rodriguez James Obituary
Rosa Margarita Rodriguez James, age 48, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Daughter of Jacinta Najera. Mother of Jennifer Marie James and Larry Shaun James. Sister of Jose Francisco Rogriguez-Najera, Esperanza Najera, Consuelo Castaneda, Robert Castaneda. Also survived by 1 grandchild, Evan James and numerous nieces and nephews. A native of Monterry, Mexico and a longtime resident of Slidell. She was an Office Manager for several medical clinics in the St. Tammany Area. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation on Saturday after 9:00 A.M. until funeral time. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honaker Funeral Home
Download Now