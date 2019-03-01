The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Frannino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Mari Frannino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosa Mari Frannino passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the age of 102. She was a native of Salerno, Italy and resided in Metairie, Louisiana. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michele Frannino and parents, Luigi Mari and Antonietta De Santa. Rosa is survived by her children, Joseph Frannino and his wife, Darlene Riemer Frannino and Natalina Frannino Campo and her husband, Albert Campo; grandchildren, Jason and Lisa Frannino and Michael and Gina Campo; great-grandchild, Pepe Frannino. A private service was held at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now