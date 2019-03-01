|
Rosa Mari Frannino passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the age of 102. She was a native of Salerno, Italy and resided in Metairie, Louisiana. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michele Frannino and parents, Luigi Mari and Antonietta De Santa. Rosa is survived by her children, Joseph Frannino and his wife, Darlene Riemer Frannino and Natalina Frannino Campo and her husband, Albert Campo; grandchildren, Jason and Lisa Frannino and Michael and Gina Campo; great-grandchild, Pepe Frannino. A private service was held at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019