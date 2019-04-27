The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Rosa Maria Hawayek "Rosita" Caballero

Rosa Maria Hawayek "Rosita" Caballero Obituary
On April 18, 2019, Rosa "Rosita" Maria Hawayek Caballero, many years young, passed after living a very long and adventurous life. Happily married to the late Oscar, youngest Daughter of the late Elias and Augustina Hawayek, she was the last surviving sibling of Manolo, Maggie, Evelyn, Tonia, Joanny and Alberto. Survived by her children Rose and Oscar Rolando, grandson Travis, daughter-in-law Shawn, Goddaughter and niece Mary Evelyn, and numerous other nieces and nephews in Puerto Rico, FL, LA, MS and TX. A natural competitor, with a smile and laugh that could light up a room, she will be dancing in our hearts forever. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.gardenofmemories.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019
