Rosalee Williams Douville on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 81, God called one of his angels to rest. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Rosalee was employed as a dietician for many years. Beloved wife of the late Leon Douville, Sr. Devoted mother of Deborah (Andrew) James, Leon (Linda) Douville, Jr., Paul (Brenda) Douville, Gertrude (Joseph) Hampton, and the late Peggy Williams, and Linda (Gussie) Washington. Grandmother of the late Nicole Washington and Technical Sergeant Daniel Douville. Great grandmother of the late Corey Davis. Daughter of the late Westley Williams and Gertrude Stewart. Sister of the late Earl (Joyce) Williams and Nancy Wilkins, also survived by 20 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of St. Mark Baptist Church and neighboring churches; members of Westside Missionary Baptist Association; employees of Budget Saver Grocery Stores, Clement Construction, and Maison Deville Nursing Home of Harvey are invited to attend the Funeral Services at St. Mark Baptist Church 1929 Huey P. Long Ave. Gretna, LA on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Joseph L. Hampton officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Providence Park Cemetery-Metairie, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019