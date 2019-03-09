Rosalie Anna Centanni Gonczi, born September 5, 1923, passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2019, at the age of 95, after what she often described as "a truly blessed life." She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew Fisher Gonczi Jr. her husband of more than 63 years. Rosalie was the eldest daughter of Salvador Centanni and Veronica Myra Collins Centanni. She was mother of Andrew Fisher Gonczi III (Peggy Maher), Donald Fisher Gonczi (Rhea Lemarié), Pamela Ann Palmisano, Mary Kay Parker (Gray Parker), and the late Peggy Ann Gonczi, Pam's twin; adoring grandmother of Andrew John Gonczi (Julie), Colette Michelle Tresslar (Nick), Brynn Leigh Mize (Andy), Megan Elizabeth Hansen (Erik), Michael Louis Gonczi (Jen), John Gray Parker, James Andrew Gonczi, Elizabeth Parker Raindre (Charles-Henri), and David Paul Gonczi; proud great-grandmother of Stephen Christopher and Courtney Elise Tresslar; Ashlyn Rose, Andrew James and Britt Maher Gonczi; Nolan Louis Gonczi; and James Parker Hansen. Rosalie was preceded in death by her brother A.C. Centanni (Gloria) and sisters Anna Taormina (Tony), Mary Yvonne Heman (Joe), Myra Mehrtens (Alvin) and Lorraine Trauth Johnson (Charlie); she is survived by her brother Salvador "Sammy" Centanni (Jo Ann) and an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. During her years as wife and mother, Rosalie worked at Gold Seal Creamery, founded by her parents Sam and Myra, was president of St. Dominic Mothers' Club; served as a Cub Scout Den Mother; was a member of Lakeview Botany Guild, St. Dominic Knights of Columbus Council 3729 Ladies Auxiliary, and John & Patrick Lyons Post 268 American Legion Auxiliary. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching her husband play baseball, basketball and softball as well as cheering on her Saints and LSU Tigers. She loved family, friends, parties, cooking, bowling, bridge, gardening and teaching her grandchildren card games. Rosalie earned important titles over the years, most notably Mom, Maw-Maw, Aunt Ro or Aunt Rosalie. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Service at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 775 Harrison Avenue in New Orleans. Visitation Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM, followed by a Memorial Mass at 1:00 PM. Interment will be in Metairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has requested contributions to St. Dominic Catholic Church, Jesuit High School, or a . The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary