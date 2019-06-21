Mrs. Rosalie Christina Sandoval Nunemacher, age 95, went home to Jesus on June 14, 2019. Born October 8, 1923 in a mining camp near Berwin, Colorado, she lived most of her adult life in Louisiana. Her husband of 48 years, Bernard Nunemacher and her son, Gary Nunemacher, preceded her in death. Survived by her son, Ronald and his wife Jackie and daughter in law Mary Katherine Nunemacher. Grandmother of Laura and Emmanuel Fyssas, Dr. Amy and Dwane Leach, and Kevin Nunemacher. Great-grandmother of George Fyssas and Grace and Olivia Leach. Step grandmother of August and Darlene Fugate and Adam Fugate and Holly Brown. Step great-grandmother of Madison, Logan, and Camryn Jordan, Holden and Makynin Galloway, Devin Harris, Brayden Stafford, Gabrielle Brown, Abbiegaylle Dickson, and Addison Fugate. Step great-great grandmother of Cayden Jordan. She is also survived and fondly remembered by her caretaker and friend, Catherine Wilson whom she called, Nancy. Mrs. Nunemacher is preceded in death by six sisters and one brother, Marie Gurule, Lillian Martinez, Helen Abeyta, Josephine Silva, Ida Summerfield, Fred Sandoval, Nora Perea, and by many nieces and nephews. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Colorado, California, and throughout the United States. A longtime resident of Chalmette, LA until 2005 when she split her time between Metairie and Franklinton. A member of St. Mark's Catholic Church until Hurricane Katrina, St Edwards' the Confessor, Metairie, and Holy Family Catholic Church, Franklinton. A devout Catholic, she loved her rosary, which she prayed numerous times daily. Special thanks are given to her Hospice staff, Kristen Pedalhore, Krystal Dugas and Wanda Simms, along with Fr. Peter Hammett, OSB and Fr. Kyle Sanders. Funeral Services will be held in the Chapel of St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home 801 Virtue St., Chalmette LA. on Monday, June 24 2019 at Noon. Visitation from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM. A rosary will be said at 11:30, followed by a Funeral Mass beginning at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow next to her beloved husband in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. At the families' request, an additional memorial service will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Franklinton, LA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Masses or donations to the Holy Family Catholic Church Building Fund preferred. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary