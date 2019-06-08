It is with great sadness that the family of Rosalie N. Holliday, announce her passing on 3 Jun 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. The deceased will be lovingly remembered by her five children: Gerald Holliday (son) [Robin Holliday], Barbette Holliday (daughter), Cassandra Holliday (daughter), Brian Holliday (son) [Melissa Holliday], and Terrance Holliday (son); 14 grandchildren: Chandra, Miranda, Cedric, Latasha, Lamar, Bianca, Terrance, Phillip, Taylar, Brian II, Brianne, Mariah, Damien, and Tyler; a host of great grandchildren; one brother: Earl Netter; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor Jones Netter, and Nathaniel Netter; infant daughter, Jean Marie Holliday; three sisters: Eleanor Brown, Alice Netter, and Dorothy Netter; and Roosevelt Holliday, husband for over 33 years. Rosalie was a life-long resident of New Orleans, LA, until Hurricane Katrina, after which she resided in Houston, TX for several years, and was living in Gulfport, MS at the time of passing. She was a proud alum of Booker T. Washington High School, and retired from New Orleans Public School System after 44 happy years, first as a volunteer with the 'Head Start' program, and finishing her career teaching children at Louis Armstrong Elementary (formerly McDonald No. 19) in the Lower 9th Ward. Funeral Service will be held at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2100 St. Roch Ave., New Orleans, LA 70117, Rev. Corey A. Cooper, Sr. Pastor, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.; preceded by a viewing of the body from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. You may sign the guestbook on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary