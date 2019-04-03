The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.C. Alexander Funeral Home
821 Fourth St
Norco, LA 70079
(985) 764-6249
For more information about
Rosalind DeCuir
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church,
13396 River Rd.
Destrehan, LA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church,
13396 River Rd.
Destrehan, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalind DeCuir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalind Bourg DeCuir


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosalind Bourg DeCuir Obituary
Rosalind Bourg DeCuir was born March 7, 1950 and passed away on March 24, 2019 at 69 years of age. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry DeCuir and her parents, Henry and Verna Bourg. She is survived by her children, Becca DeCuir (Christopher Kennedy) and Jason DeCuir (Amy DeCuir), and granddaughter, Caitlin DeCuir. She is also survived by her three brothers, Larry, Gerald, and Jan Bourg. Rosalind retired from teaching after over 40 years of dedicated service to students; she will be remembered for her love of family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 13396 River Rd. Destrehan, LA, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 beginning at 9:30 AM. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 AM, inurnment to follow Mass in the church cemetery. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.C. Alexander Funeral Home
Download Now