Rosalind Bourg DeCuir was born March 7, 1950 and passed away on March 24, 2019 at 69 years of age. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry DeCuir and her parents, Henry and Verna Bourg. She is survived by her children, Becca DeCuir (Christopher Kennedy) and Jason DeCuir (Amy DeCuir), and granddaughter, Caitlin DeCuir. She is also survived by her three brothers, Larry, Gerald, and Jan Bourg. Rosalind retired from teaching after over 40 years of dedicated service to students; she will be remembered for her love of family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 13396 River Rd. Destrehan, LA, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 beginning at 9:30 AM. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 AM, inurnment to follow Mass in the church cemetery.