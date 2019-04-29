Rosalyn Nina Allison, age 84, died peacefully, on Monday, April 29, 2019. Mother of Andi Madderra (Mark), Richard Cooperstein (Danielle). Grandmother to Matthew and Jeffrey Madderra (Meredith), Rachel and Michael Cooperstein. She is also survived by two sisters, Yvette Cohen of Montreal, Canada and Eileen Coven of Fort Lee, New Jersey along with many loving members of her extended family. Mrs. Allison was a native of Brooklyn, NY but New Orleans was her heart and soul. She was an avid Mah Jong player and lover of crossword puzzles. She had a zest for life that affected all who knew her. Funeral Services will be held at Shir Chadash Conservative Congregation, 3737 West Esplanade Avenue, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Visitation will take place at Shir Chadash from 10-11 AM. Services will be officiated by Rabbi Deborah Silver. Interment will take place in Tikvat Shalom Cemetery, St. Rose, LA. Contributions to either Shir Chadash Synagogue, or The . Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd., in charge of arrangements. Arrangements by Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd. Information 504-835-2341. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerhf.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019