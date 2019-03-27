Rosalyn "Roz" Young entered into her eternal resting home on March 21, 2019 at East Jefferson General Hospital at 3:09 P.M at the age of 52. She was long life resident of Edgard, La., born to the late Edward & Ethel Young. She was the loving mother of Darien Antonio of Edgard, La. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. River Parish Chapter and the Assistant Center Manager at CSL Plasma, West St. John High School Class of 84. She was the niece of Marie Greene (George), 4 uncles, Bienville Jackson, Albert Jackson (Olivia), Lloyd Young, Sidney Young Jr. She is preceded in death by her parents Edward & Ethel Young, grand-parents Bienville & Annie B. Jackson, Sidney & Evelina Young, uncle Henry Clay, and aunt Audrey Joseph. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 for 12:00 p.m. at First Community Antioch Baptist Church, 10860 Hwy. 3125, Gramercy, La. Pastor Ferdinand Gaines Jr. officiating. Interment New Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, Edgard, La. Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. Delta Sorority , River Parishes Alumnae Chapter , Omega Omega Ceremony will take place at 11;00 AM. Inviting all other members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. All members are asked to dress in black attire (no pants). Treasures of Life Center for Life Funeral Services are entrusted with the arrangements of her final care. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary